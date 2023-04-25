Ex-JPMorgan Exec Staley Wants Out Of Epstein Suits

By Katryna Perera (April 25, 2023, 10:46 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan's former head of private banking, James "Jes" Staley, asked a New York federal judge to remove him as a third-party defendant in a suit over whether the bank owes money to survivors of a human trafficking ring allegedly run by former client Jeffrey Epstein, arguing the bank is attempting to pin the Epstein connection on him....

