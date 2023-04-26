Top Juul Investor Facilitated, Got $2.45B From Altria Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 26, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Juul's largest investor, who helped negotiate a deal that gave tobacco giant Altria a stake in the e-cigarette startup, received a $2.45 billion payoff for his $4.8 million investment, jurors were told Wednesday during a California federal trial over claims Altria helped hook young people on vaping....

