Customers Accuse Grubhub Of Hiding Price-Fixing Docs

By Joyce Hanson (April 28, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of restaurant customers in a price-fixing suit against food-delivery apps claims that Grubhub Inc. is holding out on discovery documents, urging a New York federal court to compel the company to run specific search-term hit reports on six top executives' files....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS