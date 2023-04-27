IP Forecast: Gov't To Face Off Against Gilead In Delaware

By Andrew Karpan (April 27, 2023, 8:37 PM EDT) -- In one of its first-ever patent infringement cases against a private company, the federal government next week will argue before a Delaware jury that Gilead is making billions of dollars in sales from HIV treatments that allegedly violate government-owned patents. ...

