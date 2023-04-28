Juul 'Leadership Reset' Not Altria's Call, Bellwether Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 28, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Altria's retired CEO said in a deposition that after the company invested in Juul, it wanted the CEO ousted but denied Altria made the call to install one of its executives, according to a presentation on Friday in a bellwether trial over claims the tobacco giant fueled the youth vaping crisis....

