Dershowitz Says Court Wrongly Tossed CNN Defamation Suit

By David Minsky (April 28, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz appealed the dismissal of his $300 million defamation suit against CNN over comments he made during President Donald Trump's 2020 impeachment, saying Friday that he deserves a jury trial and that a Florida federal court misapplied the law in finding that the network's news anchors held no ill will toward him....

