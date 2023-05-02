Juul Investor Concedes Family's Vaping Concerns At Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 1, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A Juul board member whose family built the Hyatt hotel dynasty acknowledged that his daughter and son-in-law had expressed concerns about the family's investment in the e-cigarette maker during his testimony Monday in a bellwether trial over claims that Juul and tobacco giant Altria fueled the youth vaping crisis....

