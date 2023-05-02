9th Circ. OKs Airport Land Sale To Tribe Amid Historic Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (May 2, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Monday to revive litigation challenging a California city's decision to sell a municipal airport, which was once the site of a World War II Japanese concentration camp, to the Modoc Nation tribe, finding that federal courts don't have jurisdictional authority to hear the dispute....

