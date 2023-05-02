Ex-Juul COO Says He Was Fired After Raising Teen User Fears

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 2, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A former Juul Labs Inc. executive said he was fired after proposing to ditch a marketing campaign for the company's electronic cigarette that appealed to a younger demographic, according to a recorded deposition played Tuesday in California federal court in a bellwether trial over claims that Juul and tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. fueled the youth vaping crisis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS