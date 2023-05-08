9th Circ. To Hear Dispute Over Calif. Tribal Casino In July

By Caleb Symons (May 8, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit in mid-July will hear the latest dispute over a tribal casino development in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, the court announced, setting up a showdown that is likely to focus on whether the Ione Band of Miwok Indians is eligible to offer gambling....

