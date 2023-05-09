Chase Rips 'Nonsensical' WilmerHale DQ Bid In Epstein Suit

By Jack Karp (May 9, 2023, 2:53 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale's previous work on an effort to void Jeffrey Epstein's non-prosecution agreement is not a conflict that warrants disqualifying the firm from a proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase & Co. over its alleged role in Epstein's sex trafficking, the bank argued Monday....

