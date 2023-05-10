Mich. Tribe Wants DC Circ. To Approve Casino Land Request

By Caleb Symons (May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Tribal officials in Michigan are asking the D.C. Circuit to reverse a court order that blocked them from acquiring land for two casino developments, escalating a dispute that has already caused the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians to pay $25 million over the failed plans....

