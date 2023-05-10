2nd Circ. Establishes Coverage Chain For Personal Injury Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (May 10, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit resolved an inter-insurer dispute over whether a general contractor's or subcontractor's policy afforded primary coverage for an underlying personal injury lawsuit, affirming a lower court's finding that the subcontractor's umbrella policy is excess over the general contractor's commercial general liability policy....

