SF Schools Need $92M For Vaping Fix, Altria Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 9, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A school safety expert testified Tuesday in a bellwether trial over claims that tobacco giant Altria fueled the youth vaping crisis that's been vexing San Francisco's schools and estimated it could cost up to $92 million to fund the staff and technology needed to reduce student use of e-cigarettes....

