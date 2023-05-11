Challenging Standing In Antitrust Class Actions: Injury-In-Fact

By Michael Hamburger and Holly Tao (May 11, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- In antitrust class actions, litigation over a plaintiff's standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution creates an inflection point that may lead to the disposal of certain, or all, claims. As a result, defendants in many antitrust class actions challenge whether proposed class representatives or class members have standing. ...

