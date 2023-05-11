DeSantis Can't Escape Suit In Mass., Asylum-Seekers Say

By Alyssa Aquino (May 11, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Asylum-seekers who say Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stranded and humiliated them in Martha's Vineyard insist he must face a lawsuit in Massachusetts over the stunt, arguing his own actions empowered the Massachusetts federal court to summon him for trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS