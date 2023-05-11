In-House Counsel Admonished Over Emails In Solar Farm Trial

By Rosie Manins (May 11, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- In-house counsel for a construction business on the hook for more than $100 million in damages related to a solar farm's effect on a Georgia couple's property was publicly admonished Thursday by a federal judge over emails sent throughout trial to a witness....

