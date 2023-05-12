Former Fugitive Radio Station Owner Must Pay $2M In IP Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 12, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has issued writs of execution authorizing U.S. Marshals to enforce a $2 million judgment against former fugitive radio station owner Edward Stolz after he failed to pay fees to the court-appointed receiver of his former station....

