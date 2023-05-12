Norfolk Southern Wants Ohio Securities Suit In Georgia

By Gina Kim (May 12, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern asked an Ohio federal judge Friday to send a proposed securities class action accusing it of misleading investors by not disclosing the heightened risks of train derailments prior to the February incident to the Northern District of Georgia, as it "has no meaningful connection to this district."...

