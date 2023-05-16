Idaho Judge To Hear Tribe's Remand Effort Before Atty DQ Bid

By Caleb Symons (May 16, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge will wait to tackle an ethical dispute involving counsel for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, agreeing to first consider remanding to tribal court a negligence lawsuit the Indigenous nation has brought against a former construction partner....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS