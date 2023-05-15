UniCredit And Natixis OK $27M Deal In Bond-Rigging Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 15, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A group of investors suing several banking giants for conspiring to fix European government bond prices has asked a New York federal judge to give the first OK to a $27 million settlement resolving their claims against UniCredit Bank AG and Natixis SA....

