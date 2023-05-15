Nokia Unit Fights Electrocuted Crane Worker's Sanctions Bid

By Rosie Manins (May 15, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Nokia subsidiary blamed for a crane worker's electrocution during a cell tower upgrade near Atlanta has asked a Georgia federal court to reject his request that it be sanctioned for alleged falsehoods, arguing the worker is just trying to gain favor while conflicting summary judgment motions are pending....

