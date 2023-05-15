Justices Turn Away Another Climate Change Suit Forum Fight

By George Woolston (May 15, 2023, 11:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down another climate change lawsuit forum battle, denying a bid by energy powerhouses including Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and BP PLC to overturn the Third Circuit's ruling that complaints by the state of Delaware and Hoboken, New Jersey, must be litigated in state court....

