Kim Kardashian And Others Beat Crypto Promo Suit, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (May 16, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed with leave to amend a proposed securities class action accusing Kim Kardashian and other celebrities of pumping cryptocurrency exchange EthereumMax, warning this is the last amendment, but adding it's "not all that surprising" that "somebody, somewhere" should be able to sue over the alleged pump-and-dump scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS