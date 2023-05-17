Walgreens To Pay SF $230M After Landmark Opioid Trial Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (May 17, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Walgreens Co. has agreed to pay $230 million to San Francisco for its role in the city's opioid epidemic following a landmark weeks-long bench trial last year that found the pharmacy chain liable for distributing thousands of suspicious painkiller prescriptions in the area without proper screenings, the city announced Wednesday....

