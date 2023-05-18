NAACP Compares Migrant Flights To 'Reverse Freedom Rides'

By Khadrice Rollins (May 18, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Martha's Vineyard Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People compared efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials to those of segregationists of the 20th century, saying tricking migrants onto flights to the Massachusetts island resembled efforts to relocate Black citizens in the 1960s via "Reverse Freedom Rides," according to a proposed amicus brief the NAACP filed Wednesday in federal court....

