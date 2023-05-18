RFK Jr.'s Anti-Vax Suit Dropped Days After Transfer To NY

By Bryan Koenig (May 18, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine group on Wednesday dropped its antitrust lawsuit accusing the Associated Press, the Washington Post, Reuters and the BBC of a censorship campaign with technology companies, days after U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk agreed to transfer the case from Texas to New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS