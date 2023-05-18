Teen Hacked DraftKings Gambling Wallets, Feds Charge

By Rachel Scharf (May 18, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin teenager was arrested Thursday on a Manhattan federal complaint charging him with hacking into DraftKings user accounts to help co-conspirators drain $600,000 from wallets on the popular sports betting platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS