Gas Stations Again Seek Own Spot In Visa, Mastercard Case

By Bryan Koenig (May 19, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A pair of retail gas station franchisees latched onto a recent Second Circuit ruling to again argue that a potential conflict of interest between franchisees and franchisors warrants a distinct spot for them among class action plaintiffs pursuing long-running interchange fees antitrust litigation against Visa and Mastercard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS