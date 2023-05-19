Russian Involved In Asylum Fraud Scheme Fears Deportation

By Britain Eakin (May 19, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Russian businessman who pleaded guilty to involvement in an asylum fraud scheme asked a New York federal judge Friday not to jail him, saying he fears getting deported after he fled political persecution more than a decade ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS