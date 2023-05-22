Gamers' Bid To Pause Microsoft-Activision Deal Denied

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 22, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a preliminary injunction bid from video gamers trying to challenge Microsoft Corp.'s planned $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc., finding they "have not met their burden to demonstrate an immediate threat of personal irreparable harm."...

