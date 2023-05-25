Jamul Descendants Want Cemetery Suit Back In Calif. Court

By Caleb Symons (May 25, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Descendants of the Jamul Indian Village, who continue to fight the California tribe over its plans to attach a 226-room hotel to its casino, say their recent lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Church must be sent back to state court because it involves no question of federal law....

