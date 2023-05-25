Voyager Investor Attys Fight Mark Cuban's Sanctions Bid

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 25, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Investors in now-bankrupt Voyager Digital Ltd. have accused Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban of initiating a "sideshow" with a recent sanctions bid in a suit alleging he should make Voyager investors whole after allegedly promoting the platform's unregistered securities before it filed for bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS