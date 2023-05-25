Attys Get $37M For Landing Forex Rigging Deals

By Sydney Price (May 25, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded $36.8 million in attorney fees to counsel for investors who accused a group of banks of rigging foreign exchange markets, about $10.4 million less than the lawyers wanted, for securing nearly $186 million in settlements for their clients....

