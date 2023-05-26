Insurer Gets Tinder Owner's Coverage Claims Trimmed

By Emily Enfinger (May 26, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge trimmed a coverage fight brought by Tinder owner Match Group LLC against Beazley Underwriting Ltd., saying Match's position on some of its claims are untenable because it asks the court to ignore unambiguous language in the policy....

