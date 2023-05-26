Delta Settles COVID Refund Suit; Class Attys Get $2.3M

By Kelcey Caulder (May 26, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. has reached a class settlement with customers who sued the airline for refunds for flights canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to pay them cash awards or offer flight credits equal to the cost of their canceled tickets with interest, as well as more than $2 million in attorney fees, according to a motion filed Friday....

