DP World Seeks OK Of $148M Award Against Djibouti

By Joyce Hanson (May 30, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A port terminal operator has kicked off litigation in D.C. federal court to enforce a $148 million arbitral award against the Republic of Djibouti following a yearslong dispute over the operation of a modernized port facility that opened in 2008....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS