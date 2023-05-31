MLB Commish Says Streaming Is Critical In Bally Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (May 31, 2023, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of Major League Baseball testified Wednesday that he wants to retain the right to stream local coverage of the league's games and has been focused on keeping that ability over concerns about the financial viability of the owner of 19 Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks....

