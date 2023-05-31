Feds, Seeking Ban, Say Ga. Law Violates Voting Rights Act

By Kelcey Caulder (May 31, 2023, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The federal government and plaintiffs from four cases challenging Georgia's controversial state voting law, Senate Bill 202, has asked a Georgia federal court for an injunction preventing the enforcement of provisions in the law that they allege violate the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS