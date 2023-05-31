Boeing Can't Cut Ethiopian Air Families' Preimpact Damages

By Linda Chiem (May 31, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday cleared a path for the families of victims of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash to potentially recover, at an upcoming trial against Boeing, damages for pain and suffering that passengers experienced before impact....

