Activision Gamers' Bid To Depose CEO Paused For FTC Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 1, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday postponed gamers' request to depose Activision Blizzard's CEO Bobby Kotick in their suit opposing Microsoft's planned $68.7 billion purchase of the video game company, saying it "doesn't make sense" to rule before an upcoming August trial in the FTC's suit challenging the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS