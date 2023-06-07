NYC Sues 30 Counties After Judge Bars Migrant Shunning In 2

By Britain Eakin (June 7, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams sued 30 localities in the state on Wednesday over their efforts to block asylum-seekers from staying at city-contracted hotels, acting one day after a federal judge barred such measures by Orange and Rockland counties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS