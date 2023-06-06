Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Latest City To Sue Hyundai, Kia Over Car Theft 'Epidemic'

By Lauren Berg (June 6, 2023, 11:09 PM EDT) -- New York City has thrown its hat into litigation alleging Hyundai and Kia have "sacrificed public safety for profits" by failing to install industry-standard anti-theft technology in their vehicles, allowing just about anyone to pull off a successful car heist, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!