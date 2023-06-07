Church Calls Remand 'Futile' In Latest Cemetery Casino Suit

By Nate Beck (June 7, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Church is arguing that it's moot if descendants of the Jamul Indian Village and their attorney are successful in moving a suit against a hotel project to California state court, claiming the case is no different from more than a dozen others dismissed because of the tribe's sovereignty....

