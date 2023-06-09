Woolite Buyers Ink $3.3M False Ad Deal Over Color Claims

By Gina Kim (June 9, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Reckitt Benckiser customers who accused the company of falsely marketing and labeling its Woolite brand laundry detergent with the phrases "color renew" or "revives colors" have asked a California federal judge to give her preliminary blessing to a $3.27 million nonreversionary settlement reached to resolve claims in the class action....

