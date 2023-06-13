Sudanese Refugees Seek Class Cert. In BNP Sanctions Suit

By Sydney Price (June 13, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Refugees from Sudan who brought a proposed class action accusing French financial institution BNP Paribas SA of enabling Sudan's now-former government to evade economic sanctions have asked a federal judge to certify the class of over 25,000 members who say they were forcibly displaced by conflict in the North African country....

