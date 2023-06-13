BetMGM Tries To Move Misleading Ad Suit To Arbitration

By Elaine Briseño (June 13, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- BetMGM LLC has told a New York federal judge that a proposed class action, which accuses the online sports-betting arm of the mega-casino operator of luring new users with a false promise of free bets, belongs in arbitration because that is what users agree to when they sign up for the service....

