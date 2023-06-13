Media Giant Escapes 401(k) Fund Suit, For Now

By Emmy Freedman (June 13, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A lack of detail dooms a proposed class action alleging the holding company behind Conde Nast unlawfully kept poorly performing BlackRock funds in its 401(k) plan, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday, tossing the suit while giving the former employee who filed it a chance to amend his claims....

