Boeing Settles 5 Ethiopian 737 Max Cases, Tees Up 1 For Trial

By Linda Chiem (June 14, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Boeing has agreed to settle five wrongful death cases over the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash days before a damages trial starts in Chicago federal court, but the family of a Rwandan United Nations worker will still take their case to trial, attorneys for the families told Law360 on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS