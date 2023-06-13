Google Play Judge Abandoned 'Gatekeeper' Role, Group Says

By Bryan Koenig (June 13, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A conservative legal group backed Google's Ninth Circuit appeal Tuesday contesting certification of a class of 21 million Play Store consumers alleging the company monopolizes app distribution on Android devices, arguing that certification is based on reliance of expert testimony the district court judge should never have permitted....

